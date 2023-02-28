Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Editor’s cure for presidency is musical chairs

28 February 2023 - 15:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Alexander Parker’s medicament for the presidency is similar to advising the late captain of the Titanic, Edward Smith, to order his deckhands to rearrange the chairs on the viewing deck (“Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown”, February 27).

What we have witnessed in the last four years under the stewardship of this president is one disaster after another that could have been avoided had he taken the high road. By his actions, Cyril Ramaphosa has provided cover for the wholesale looting of state-owned enterprises that would have made even the Guptas proud.

The sooner the editor of this newspaper realises that Ramaphosa is not the solution, but is in fact the problem, the sooner we can focus on what changes should be effected to bring the country back to its feet.

The current philosophy driving the ANC leadership is not guided by the vision of OR Thambo, Nelson Mandela or even that old Stalinist Joe Slovo, who clearly had a vision for a better SA for all. It is now a vision of how to milk the system as fast as possible.

Parker’s efforts would be better directed at promoting a broad-based and focused opposition that can communicate a message of hope to a population that is now ready for wholesale political change.

When the Western alliance of Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill met in Tehran in November 1943 one of the demands to the Nazi regime was for “unconditional surrender”. Those leviathans profoundly knew that any element of Nazi inclusion in a postwar German government would perpetuate a state driven by racism and evil.

As hard as it seems, trying to reform the current ANC is fruitless as its entire leadership and its acolytes have been affected by corruption and patronage. We need to fundamentally change the entire calculus on who the next set of leaders might be. Parker and the Business Day editorial board should drive this agenda.

John Catsicas
Via email

