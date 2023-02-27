Macron outlines new Africa policy ahead of four-nation tour

Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
The progress towards achieving universal health coverage needs to remain on track
Naamsa calls urgent meeting on how SA should move forward with or without government support
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Total order book stood at R16.1bn at the end of December with the lion’s share in mining
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
World Bank will release a separate damage estimate for Syria on Tuesday
World short-course champion and Olympic queen score preseason victories in Switzerland
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
Paris — President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France’s military bases in Africa will gradually be co-run with their host nations, after Paris suffered a series of setbacks in its former sphere of influence.
In a speech ahead of a trip to four African countries this week, Macron said France’s military will become less visible and the number of soldiers reduced, in an effort to defuse tensions in West Africa, where anti-French sentiment is on the rise.
“The bases as they exist now are a heritage from the past,” he told reporters at the Élysée Palace in Paris two days before flying to Gabon, the first country of a tour that will also take him to nations that were not former French colonies, including Angola, Congo Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
“These bases will not be closed but reorganised,” he said, adding that the new bases or “academies” will start to gradually be “Africanised” and ran in conjunction with African and European partners.
The tour comes just over a week after Burkina Faso booted out French troops and ended a military accord that allowed France to fight insurgents in the West African nation, becoming the latest African country to reject Paris’s help.
France withdrew its forces from Mali last year after the junta there started working with Russian military contractors.
Russia’s mercenary group Wagner has also deployed in the Central African Republic, prompting fears of a domino effect in Paris at a time Western countries are trying to lobby the global south against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Macron said he was “proud” of France’s military record in Mali, and would not allow the country to be made a scapegoat for a worsening of the security situation in the Sahel, where Islamists insurgents have made progress.
“France’s role is not to fix all the problems in Africa,” he said.
Macron also said that African nations would eventually stop turning to the Wagner Group as they would see that it only sows misery.
“It’s a group of criminal mercenaries, the life insurance of failing regimes and putschists,” he said.
Macron has accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve “predatory” ambitions.
On Monday, he said he refused to be drawn into an outdated competition between predatory powers and felt “no nostalgia for Francafrique”, the murky links between France and its former colonies that sometimes saw Paris support autocratic regimes.
“But I don't want to leave an absence or void after that,” he said, urging French companies to bid for contracts there and be more respectful of African nations by sending top executives to negotiate them and not lower-ranking managers.
During the trip, Macron will focus on the environment and will participate in a summit on forests in Gabon, as well as meet African artists.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Macron outlines new Africa policy ahead of four-nation tour
President is set to visit Gabon, Angola, Congo Republic and the DRC, starting on Wednesday
Paris — President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France’s military bases in Africa will gradually be co-run with their host nations, after Paris suffered a series of setbacks in its former sphere of influence.
In a speech ahead of a trip to four African countries this week, Macron said France’s military will become less visible and the number of soldiers reduced, in an effort to defuse tensions in West Africa, where anti-French sentiment is on the rise.
“The bases as they exist now are a heritage from the past,” he told reporters at the Élysée Palace in Paris two days before flying to Gabon, the first country of a tour that will also take him to nations that were not former French colonies, including Angola, Congo Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
“These bases will not be closed but reorganised,” he said, adding that the new bases or “academies” will start to gradually be “Africanised” and ran in conjunction with African and European partners.
The tour comes just over a week after Burkina Faso booted out French troops and ended a military accord that allowed France to fight insurgents in the West African nation, becoming the latest African country to reject Paris’s help.
France withdrew its forces from Mali last year after the junta there started working with Russian military contractors.
Russia’s mercenary group Wagner has also deployed in the Central African Republic, prompting fears of a domino effect in Paris at a time Western countries are trying to lobby the global south against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Macron said he was “proud” of France’s military record in Mali, and would not allow the country to be made a scapegoat for a worsening of the security situation in the Sahel, where Islamists insurgents have made progress.
“France’s role is not to fix all the problems in Africa,” he said.
Macron also said that African nations would eventually stop turning to the Wagner Group as they would see that it only sows misery.
“It’s a group of criminal mercenaries, the life insurance of failing regimes and putschists,” he said.
Macron has accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve “predatory” ambitions.
On Monday, he said he refused to be drawn into an outdated competition between predatory powers and felt “no nostalgia for Francafrique”, the murky links between France and its former colonies that sometimes saw Paris support autocratic regimes.
“But I don't want to leave an absence or void after that,” he said, urging French companies to bid for contracts there and be more respectful of African nations by sending top executives to negotiate them and not lower-ranking managers.
During the trip, Macron will focus on the environment and will participate in a summit on forests in Gabon, as well as meet African artists.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SIMON BARBER: Putin-backing SA at odds with citizens over new world order
How culpable is the West in conflict with Islam?
Ecowas adds Burkino Faso to travel bans on junta rulers
How much damage to SA will its naval exercise with Russia do?
Several soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack days after official French exit
French defence group Thales goes on hiring spree as orders boom
France sees artillery as priority for Ukraine
Hundreds of farmers drive tractors through Paris in pesticide bars protest
Lavrov and Western envoys converge on Sudan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.