LETTER: DA must forsake expediency for greater efficacy

Party’s pursuance of coalitions prevents the creation a strong, unified, credible, central political lodestar that can oust the ANC from power

01 February 2023 - 19:01
There is no political party in SA that, despite its shortcomings, is more deserving of electoral support than the DA, given its anti-apartheid roots, consistent adherence to nonracial constitutional democratic values, principles and policies, unwavering commitment to the rule of law, freedom of the individual and human dignity, and well-organised internal structures. 

Still, its persistence with, pursuance of and failure in forming stable coalitions with dubious and devious fly-by-night political players and other opportunistic parties is demeaning; it diverts the electorate’s attention from the contribution the DA could make to restoring a measure of honesty and dignity to our political environment, providing progressive, realistic and viable policies for economic growth, and promoting the general wellbeing of our nation.

Freed from concerns about alienating coalition partners or having to deal with constant spurious motions of no confidence, the DA could be true to itself and its genuine supporters and be far more effective in publicly proposing, supporting, amending or rejecting motions on their merits rather than on political expediency.

By doing this the DA would elevate itself above small parties that exist solely for the benefit of a few; that were established to promote the personal political ambitions of those who should probably have stayed and helped grow the DA in the first place. (Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse may well have to apply her mind to this personal dilemma if she is unsuccessful in her leadership challenge to John Steenhuisen.)

The electorate needs a strong, unified, credible, central political lodestar that can oust the ANC from power. Chasing and forging artificial coalitions to capture or allocate political positions is a form of corruption and bribery. It is of benefit to citizens who are desperately seeking that central unified lodestar. They are fully aware of the disservice and damage politicians pursuing personal power and status are inflicting on our society — and they will reward the DA for its integrity.

David Gant

Kenilworth

