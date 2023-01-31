Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s existence as a modern state is in peril

Laws governing property and environmental rights were not designed for a society facing collapse

31 January 2023 - 14:06
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Sebabatso Mosamo
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Sebabatso Mosamo

The word “crisis” derives from the Greek words “to decide”. We have a power crisis. There is not enough electricity. It’s time for decisions.             

In a democracy, decisions of national import are made by the head of state and his cabinet. Our head of state is Cyril Ramaphosa. The decisions Ramaphosa must make relate to building capacity for energy transmission and generation.

To the extent that new power lines from the Northern and Eastern Cape will be delayed for years by the lengthy process of obtaining servitudes, this should be addressed by granting  government emergency powers. A formula for fair compensation  for landowners should be developed and applied without lengthy negotiations.

Similarly, it is not rational that offshore exploration rights for gas and oil are indefinitely delayed via endless contestations by aggrieved parties. We desperately need gas and oil to generate  electricity.

The very existence of SA as a modern state is at stake. Emergency powers should therefore be conferred on government to expedite the development of gas and oilfields. Laws governing property and environmental rights were designed for a stable society, not for one facing collapse.

Now is the time for the president and his cabinet to act, using their parliamentary majority. It is unlikely that the official opposition would stand in their way.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Winde calls for meeting with Ramaphosa over energy crisis

Western Cape premier says Ramaphosa failed to respond to letter calling for national state of disaster to be declared over power shortages
National
1 day ago

ANC says load-shedding could lead to increased civil unrest

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says ANC committed to fighting corruption

Whistle-blowers are not being protected, says ANC president
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Drop the political posturing and just ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TOM EATON: Carl, Carol or coal — not sure what ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Misleading matriculants about ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONATHAN COOK: Without trust the nation falls ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Bavuma played one of SA’s great ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ending load-shedding is SA’s most pressing challenge, says Ramaphosa

National

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Ramaphosa should use strong mandate to root out crime and graft

Opinion / Columnists

National state of disaster over energy crisis on the cards

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.