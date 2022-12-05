Domestic political developments, US Fed’s next move on interest rates and an increase in risk aversion seen as key issues
The delay in investigations into allegations of reckless trading in foreign currency involving President Cyril Ramaphosa is worrisome.
The Public Protector, SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank should by now have shed some light with preliminary findings, considering that the law enforcement agencies are investigating a case docket fiasco. Unless they’re ducking by adopting a wait-and-see strategy.
Whatever the case, passing off just administrative action won’t fix delinquency. The delay has aggravated speculation and there are already conspiracy theories feeding into a suspicion of preferential treatment given to Ramaphosa. Sadly, the men and women at the helms of the aforesaid institutions are perceived as lackeys with neither the power nor the character to uphold ethical standards.
The findings of the section 89 panel make quite clear that Ramaphosa has a case to answer and may well be impeached for violating an oath of office. He has a cloud over his head that isolates him and means he cannot lead a renewal programme, compelling the movement with all its powers to recall Ramaphosa from office.
Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni
LETTER: Delay in investigations into allegations of reckless trading in forex involving Ramaphosa is worrisome
Are the Public Protector, SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank adopting a wait-and-see strategy?
Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure Ramaphosa to quit
Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his opponents
