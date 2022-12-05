Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Delay in investigations into allegations of reckless trading in forex involving Ramaphosa is worrisome

Are the Public Protector, SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank adopting a wait-and-see strategy?

05 December 2022 - 18:09 Morgan Phaahla
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The delay in investigations into allegations of reckless trading in foreign currency involving President Cyril Ramaphosa is worrisome.

The Public Protector, SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank should by now have shed some light with preliminary findings, considering that the law enforcement agencies are investigating a case docket fiasco. Unless they’re ducking by adopting a wait-and-see strategy.

Whatever the case, passing off just administrative action won’t fix delinquency. The delay has aggravated speculation and there are already conspiracy theories feeding into a suspicion of preferential treatment given to Ramaphosa. Sadly, the men and women at the helms of the aforesaid institutions are perceived as lackeys with neither the power nor the character to uphold ethical standards.

The findings of the section 89 panel make quite clear that Ramaphosa has a case to answer and may well be impeached for violating an oath of office. He has a cloud over his head that isolates him and means he cannot lead a renewal programme, compelling the movement with all its powers to recall Ramaphosa from office.

Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala

It seems the president has found the appetite to fight back on the Phala Phala saga
Politics
2 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure Ramaphosa to quit

The president has declared he will not resign over Phala Phala scandal
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his opponents

The president’s camp has been working on a strategy to deal with the parliamentary debate on the Phala Phala panel report scheduled for Tuesday
Politics
1 day ago
