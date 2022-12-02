LETTER: We still need CO2 for better energy solutions

Investors focus on US non-farm payrolls data and signs China is easing its zero-Covid policy
So much for sovereign nations being allowed to do what they like
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
The recall of baby powder in September hardly made a dent in its 2022 results
Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Biden and Macron committed to holding Russia to account for ‘widely documented atrocities and war crimes’
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Fans celebrate at the Fifa World Cup 2022, China’s lockdown protests, astronauts prepare for Shenzhou-15 launch, Biden hosts Macron, scores injured in Kerala protests, and more
When it comes to saving SA and the world's energy problems it boils down to one thing: re-appropriation of existing technologies and not the invention of new ones.
While CO2 elimination is the ultimate goal, we may just require some of it to get to better solutions. New technology seems to require a lot of CO2 to develop, a lot more to manufacture, and a whole lot more to maintain.
The money game is doing more harm than good. Our politicians and business elites have lost their minds, and their ability to do the right thing. It’s all about how many billions we can collect from “this project”.
Like me, there are people with good possible solutions to new electricity generating solutions, but I will not give it up in the presence of looters who are guaranteed to make any earth-saving invention fail miserably.
Riaan Nieuwoudt, Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: We still need CO2 for better energy solutions
New tech seems to require a lot of CO2 to develop, a lot more to manufacture, and a whole lot more to maintain
When it comes to saving SA and the world's energy problems it boils down to one thing: re-appropriation of existing technologies and not the invention of new ones.
While CO2 elimination is the ultimate goal, we may just require some of it to get to better solutions. New technology seems to require a lot of CO2 to develop, a lot more to manufacture, and a whole lot more to maintain.
The money game is doing more harm than good. Our politicians and business elites have lost their minds, and their ability to do the right thing. It’s all about how many billions we can collect from “this project”.
Like me, there are people with good possible solutions to new electricity generating solutions, but I will not give it up in the presence of looters who are guaranteed to make any earth-saving invention fail miserably.
Riaan Nieuwoudt, Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Q&A: Energy transition will be ‘rapid, disruptive and expensive’
PETER BRUCE: Hopes for green hydrogen inflated by hype
EU targets plastic with proposals to reduce packaging waste
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Heat-scorched Indian farmers spared losing produce by solar-powered fridges
Coal miner Seriti closes 4GW renewables deal
GRAY MAGUIRE: Why COP27 was a disappointment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.