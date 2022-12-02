Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We still need CO2 for better energy solutions

New tech seems to require a lot of CO2 to develop, a lot more to manufacture, and a whole lot more to maintain

02 December 2022 - 11:12
Picture: REUTERS

When it comes to saving SA and the world's energy problems it boils down to one thing: re-appropriation of existing technologies and not the invention of new ones.

While CO2 elimination is the ultimate goal, we may just require some of it to get to better solutions. New technology seems to require a lot of CO2 to develop, a lot more to manufacture, and a whole lot more to maintain.

The money game is doing more harm than good. Our politicians and business elites have lost their minds, and their ability to do the right thing. It’s all about how many billions we can collect from “this project”.

Like me, there are people with good possible solutions to new electricity generating solutions, but I will not give it up in the presence of looters who are guaranteed to make any earth-saving invention fail miserably.

Riaan Nieuwoudt, Via email

