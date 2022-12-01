Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Seriti Resources, one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, said on Thursday that it has concluded a R892m deal to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s portfolio of 4GW wind and solar power assets.
The acquisition was made through its subsidiary Seriti Green, “marking a significant step in the development of the company’s renewable energy business”, the company said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Coal miner Seriti closes 4GW renewables deal
Acquisition of a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s wind and solar assets is a big step in developing its own renewable energy business, says Seriti
Seriti Resources, one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, said on Thursday that it has concluded a R892m deal to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s portfolio of 4GW wind and solar power assets.
The acquisition was made through its subsidiary Seriti Green, “marking a significant step in the development of the company’s renewable energy business”, the company said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.