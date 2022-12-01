Companies / Energy

Coal miner Seriti closes 4GW renewables deal

Acquisition of a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s wind and solar assets is a big step in developing its own renewable energy business, says Seriti

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 20:14 Denene Erasmus

Seriti Resources, one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, said on Thursday that it has concluded a R892m deal to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s portfolio of 4GW wind and solar power assets.         

The acquisition was made through its subsidiary Seriti Green, “marking a significant step in the development of the company’s renewable energy business”, the company said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.