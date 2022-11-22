Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Emmerson Mnangagwa must improve conditions in Zimbabwe

While SA is struggling to solve its own problems, it is only fair that Zimbabwe must do the same

22 November 2022 - 16:07
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG

According to news reports, more than 4,000 Zimbabwean health workers have emigrated in search of better working conditions and salaries since 2021.

Those who applied for jobs in SA, some of whom were in the process of writing exams for registration with the SA Nursing Council, are now angry and disappointed that the department of health has declared that it will not hire Zimbabweans, as their own country needs their services.

Yet some trained SA health professionals are languishing at home, unemployed, because of a lack of money to employ them. So, while SA is struggling to solve its own problems it is only fair that Zimbabwe must do the same.

When foreign countries, especially Western countries, recruit nurses, they can't succeed without the involvement of nursing councils, which must verify the qualifications and licence to practice for each recruit. This essentially means the nursing council is involved in facilitating recruitment of nurses from their countries, because without that verification recruitment cannot proceed.

It is disingenuous for governments to complain about the “poaching” of their health professionals as if they do not have a hand in the process, because they have the right to protect their own health services.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa must do the right thing and review and restore better conditions in all aspects of life in his country, especially since the country will soon be heading into elections.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Zimbabwe is open for business, Mnangagwa tells Ivory Coast forum

Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says
World
2 weeks ago

PETER BRUCE: Let us not go quietly into the dark night

I will help in any way I legally can to frustrate the expulsion of law-abiding Zimbabwe permit holders
Opinion
2 months ago

Ramaphosa sidesteps farmgate questions in rowdy session with MPs

President wants investigations completed before he explains dollars stolen from Phala Phala
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Release our fertiliser and grain, ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
TOM EATON: Shut up, you colonial beneficiary, and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: One-trick pony perception ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Is it premature for a pivot by the ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Limpopo health MEC says comments to foreign patient were taken out of context

National

Zimbabwe’s farmers struggle as drought cuts maize production 43%

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.