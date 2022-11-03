×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Zimbabwe is open for business, Mnangagwa tells Ivory Coast forum

Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 20:31 Thuletho Zwane

Zimbabwe is open for business and investing in the country is not as risky as many think, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday.

Zimbabwe has vast resources, so it is the government’s mission “to explain ourselves” and inform investors that Zimbabwe is a safe destination for investment, Mnangagwa said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.