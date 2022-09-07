×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Let us not go quietly into the dark night

I will help in any way I legally can to frustrate the expulsion of law-abiding Zimbabwe permit holders

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 13:43

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the end of 2022 deadline by which people living in SA under Zimbabwean exemption permits must leave the country. They now have to leave by the end of June 2023.

The news has been presented as a reprieve for the estimated  178,000 Zimbabweans affected by the move. In fact, it is a reprieve for SA, which has in effect postponed the moment when we become just another immigrant-hating country...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.