Odds-on favourite Brazil face strong Serbia in World Cup opener

Pressure will be on fancied Brazilians as they chase a sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players

22 November 2022 - 16:06 Fernando Kallas
Vinicius Junior of Brazil is challenged by Mohammed Kudus of Ghana in the international friendly at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in September. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANP/GERRIT VAN KEULEN
Vinicius Junior of Brazil is challenged by Mohammed Kudus of Ghana in the international friendly at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in September. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANP/GERRIT VAN KEULEN

Doha - Brazil are keeping their cards close to their chest under the spotlight of being the odds-on favourites as they prepare to face Serbia in their World Cup Group G opener on Thursday.

The pressure is on as Brazil aim for a record-extending sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players, 16 of them making their World Cup debut.

A new generation of talented youngsters such as Vinicius Jnr, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Eder Militao, Bruno Guimaraes and Antony, , have emerged on the elite stage of European club football.

Paring the young guns with an in-form Neymar has made Brazil a juggernaut, winning 37 of the 50 games played since their 2018 World Cup quarterfinals loss to Belgium in Russia.

In that time, Brazil lost one official match, a 1-0 defeat by bitter rivals Argentina in the Copa America final.

They conceded 19 goals in this World Cup cycle, finishing 33 of those 50 matches with a clean sheet.

Tite’s background as a defensive coach means there has been much speculation over his team selection for the match against Serbia, with the biggest question mark surrounding Vinicius Jr.

The 22-year-old scored Real Madrid’s winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool and finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or ballot in October, elevating him to world-class level in his fifth season with the LaLiga side.

However, he still has to secure a place, with Tite not disclosing whether he will pair Fred with his Manchester United teammate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius up front alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha.

Even the players don’t yet know for sure who will be playing from the start against Serbia, who clinched an automatic berth in Qatar with a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their last Group A qualifying match.

Overall, Serbia won six games and drew two, sending second-placed Portugal to the play-offs.

They arrive at the World Cup full of confidence after finishing top of their Nations League group, sealing promotion to top-tier League A with a 2-0 away win over Norway with goals from strike duo Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Serbia have never moved past the group stages at the World Cup since the break-up of Yugoslavia but will be looking to seize momentum in a strong Group G that also includes Switzerland and Cameroon.

Reuters

