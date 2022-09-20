×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC gets the basics wrong

How can we expect an organisation that fails to pay its employees’ salaries to fix the energy crisis?

20 September 2022 - 16:25
Picture: THULANI MBELE
Picture: THULANI MBELE

How can we expect an organisation that fails to pay its employees’ salaries to fix the energy crisis in SA?

In August the Financial Sector Conduct Authority said the ANC owed R86m in provident fund contributions for at least 535 of its staff.

This so-called liberation movement had been deducting money from the employees but not paying the provident fund. Besides the provident fund issue, the fact that salaries had not been paid regularly for several months meant staff members’ credit ratings were adversely affected and many are no longer creditworthy.

This is the party that finds ways to raise money for conferences but lacks the political will to pay its own staff.

Lamasela Thulani Dasa 
Khayelitsha 

