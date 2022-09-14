×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cartoon in poor taste

14 September 2022 - 16:35
The death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Bloomberg
I am disappointed that a newspaper of your supposed integrity published a cartoon of such poor taste on September 13, so soon after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The comment on slavery is not fair as slavery has existed since before the AD calendar started, so the late queen can surely not be blamed. The UK also did not advocate colonisation during her lifetime. In fact, it let nations have their independence if they so desired.

As for racism, an SA cartoonist can hardly throw that brickbat at such a lady given the xenophobia now sweeping this country. How can you justify publishing this cartoon, especially at in a period of official mourning in the UK?

The letter you published from the Nelson Mandela Foundation was elegant and in good taste, and shows why we are missing his statesmanship (“Queen Elizabeth had a close relationship with Madiba”, September 11).

David Bowen
Hermanus

LETTER: Portrayal of Queen Elizabeth was unfair

A recent Business Day cartoon was in bad taste while the late British monarch’s coffin was lying in state
Opinion
1 hour ago

Racing has lost it greatest friend, says top jockey Dettori

Queen Elizabeth was never happier than on a racecourse watching her horses
Sport
4 hours ago
