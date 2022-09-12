UN report shows rise in people trapped in modern slavery as crises fuel poverty

Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Breakthroughs change the game, with aluminium-sulphur the new kid on the block
Acting public protector concerned that her boss suggested her office is unable or ill-equipped to complete certain investigations in her absence
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Swedish home appliance maker plans to cut costs as bellwether durable goods purchases dip more than expected
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
The scheme, which was abandoned in 2020 after an exposé, was popular with Russian and Chinese investors
SA Test team had just enough sandbags to stop house from flooding but then the barriers broke
This wallet-friendly endurance race is open only to jalopies that cost under R50,000
Geneva — The number of people forced into modern forms of slavery by poverty and other crises has risen by a fifth in recent years to about 50-million on any given day, the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday.
More than a half of those had been forced to work against their will and the rest forced into marriage, the ILO said.
Both came under its definition of modern slavery as they involved people who “cannot refuse or cannot leave because of threats, violence, deception, abuse of power or other forms of coercion,” it added.
The situation had been worsened by crises such as Covid-19, armed conflicts and climate change which had left more people in extreme poverty and forced more to migrate, the agency said.
“I think, by and large, that we simply relaxed our efforts. We’ve taken our eye off the ball when it comes to forced labour,” ILO director-general Guy Ryder told Reuters, calling for improvements in recruitment practices and labour inspections.
He said trade measures, such as a ban on products and imports made with forced labour now under review by the EU, could also help.
Compared with the last count for the year 2016, the number of people in modern slavery has risen by about 9.3-million, the report said.
The ILO, which based its estimates partly on household surveys, found that more than half of all forced labour occurred in upper-middle income or high-income countries, with migrant workers more than three times as likely as locals to be affected.
In a separate part of the report, the ILO said that Qatar — which has faced allegations of labour rights violations relating to migrants working in the run up to the Soccer World Cup in November — had made “significant progress” since the opening of an ILO office there in April 2018.
Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater Qatar said on Thursday the country had faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of the World Cup that was not based on facts.
The ILO report also pointed to concern about accusations of forced labour in parts of China.
It referred to a report released by the UN’s rights office on August 31 that said “serious human rights violations” had been committed in China and that the detention of Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
China has vigorously denied the accusations and last month ratified two conventions against forced labour. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UN report shows rise in people trapped in modern slavery as crises fuel poverty
International Labour Organization estimates about 50-million people have been forced into modern forms of slavery
Geneva — The number of people forced into modern forms of slavery by poverty and other crises has risen by a fifth in recent years to about 50-million on any given day, the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday.
More than a half of those had been forced to work against their will and the rest forced into marriage, the ILO said.
Both came under its definition of modern slavery as they involved people who “cannot refuse or cannot leave because of threats, violence, deception, abuse of power or other forms of coercion,” it added.
The situation had been worsened by crises such as Covid-19, armed conflicts and climate change which had left more people in extreme poverty and forced more to migrate, the agency said.
“I think, by and large, that we simply relaxed our efforts. We’ve taken our eye off the ball when it comes to forced labour,” ILO director-general Guy Ryder told Reuters, calling for improvements in recruitment practices and labour inspections.
He said trade measures, such as a ban on products and imports made with forced labour now under review by the EU, could also help.
Compared with the last count for the year 2016, the number of people in modern slavery has risen by about 9.3-million, the report said.
The ILO, which based its estimates partly on household surveys, found that more than half of all forced labour occurred in upper-middle income or high-income countries, with migrant workers more than three times as likely as locals to be affected.
In a separate part of the report, the ILO said that Qatar — which has faced allegations of labour rights violations relating to migrants working in the run up to the Soccer World Cup in November — had made “significant progress” since the opening of an ILO office there in April 2018.
Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater Qatar said on Thursday the country had faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of the World Cup that was not based on facts.
The ILO report also pointed to concern about accusations of forced labour in parts of China.
It referred to a report released by the UN’s rights office on August 31 that said “serious human rights violations” had been committed in China and that the detention of Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
China has vigorously denied the accusations and last month ratified two conventions against forced labour.
Reuters
Forced labour claims in China ‘reasonable’, says UN slavery expert
UK refugees may have to choose between food and data to prove identity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.