We expect truth from Business Day, but was the portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the untimely cartoon in your September 13 edition fair or true?
Considering her constitutional position, I would think not. This cartoon was in bad taste while her coffin was lying in state. The queen was not involved with the mores or actions of the past, and I am sure she was in no way “mum” about them in her interactions with people.
I expected Business Day to show a modicum of admiration and respect for a great sovereign.
David SykesCape Town
LETTER: Portrayal of Queen Elizabeth was unfair
A recent Business Day cartoon was in bad taste while the late British monarch’s coffin was lying in state
