×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Portrayal of Queen Elizabeth was unfair

A recent Business Day cartoon was in bad taste while the late British monarch’s coffin was lying in state

14 September 2022 - 15:46
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON

We expect truth from Business Day, but was the portrayal of  Queen Elizabeth II in the untimely cartoon in your September 13 edition fair or true?

Considering her constitutional position, I would think not. This cartoon was in bad taste while her coffin was lying in state. The queen was not involved with the mores or actions of the past, and I am sure she was in no way “mum” about them in her interactions with people.

I expected Business Day to show a modicum of admiration and respect for a great sovereign.

David Sykes
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Racing has lost it greatest friend, says top jockey Dettori

Queen Elizabeth was never happier than on a racecourse watching her horses
Sport
4 hours ago

CARTOON: Queen Mum

Tuesday, September 13 2022
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the DA
Opinion
2.
Malema is not smart enough to be a true fascist
Opinion
3.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: SA keeps the brakes ...
Opinion
4.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: The worst is yet to come
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Keep your king, more Canadians tell UK

World / Americas

Queen Elizabeth in final trip through Edinburgh as mourners line streets

World / Europe

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa should be mindful of US’s self-interest when ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.