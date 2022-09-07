Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
LETTER: Putin’s odious apparatchik
Alexander Arefiev’s most recent letter was as odious as the other public relations exercises by the Russian embassy that contaminate the pages of Business Day (“A history quiz”, September 4).
Like his fellow apparatchiks, Arefiev seems to assume that the SA public is as ignorant as many of his Russian compatriots, who are denied sources of information apart from the Kremlin. In Russia you could be sent to prison for calling the war against Ukraine what it is: a war.
Only an ignoramus, or maybe members of our government, would believe the brutal invasion of Ukraine is a “military operation” aimed at “denazifying” a country where Russian speakers are oppressed in a “genocide”.
More and more Russian speakers in Ukraine are turning against Russia after its destruction of cities and killing of civilians. They have seen what it means to be “protected” by Vladimir Putin, as have many Russians in Russia.
Gerrit Olivier
Former SA ambassador to Russia
