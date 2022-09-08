×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA can’t afford NHI

Ignoring the shortcomings of universal healthcare in Zimbabwe and Cuba could have dire consequences for us

08 September 2022 - 17:12
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

I want to thank Business Day for publishing the article by Therese Raphael, a health professional who has personal experience of the NHS in the UK (“Millions of Brits queue for medical care amid huge backlogs”, August 15). Maybe the government will realise that it was never going to be easy for SA to implement a successful and sustainable National Health Insurance scheme with our long-suffering economy, which could never support the funding necessary for universal healthcare.

Any attempt to ignore all the warnings would only collapse what we have, with dire irreversible consequences such as what happened in Zimbabwe. In 1992 then president Robert Mugabe introduced a form of universal healthcare coverage; it failed spectacularly and has never recovered. It has been crisis upon crisis that has now spilt over to SA.

Cuba is another example finding it difficult to sustain their universal healthcare coverage system, and depends on its diaspora for support as it runs short of medicines and other important resources. It’s important to learn from the successes or failures of others.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

This three-legged potjie doesn’t wobble. NHI lessons for deep rural SA

For years, this mother in the rural Eastern Cape had to travel across a river and walk for two hours to get to a clinic. Then, her community teamed ...
Opinion
1 week ago

The minister & the metaphor: A patient’s guide to legal medicine imports

There are legal options people can take to get medicines that aren’t otherwise available in SA. Two experts break down the process
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Regulator sued to act on cheap medical schemes

The Board of Healthcare Funders accuses the council of being driven by political motives rather than protecting members’ interests
National
3 weeks ago

44 experts to design details of NHI scheme from January 2023

Forty-four new National Health Insurance positions, based at the national health department head office in Tshwane, will be advertised in the coming ...
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARK BARNES: Superhero public servants deserve ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Let us not go quietly into the dark ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Visa U-turn may not deliver desired ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LEON SCHREIBER: DA now draws the most support in ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.