The ANC has done it again: taking us back to the events that took place in 2007, which we will live to regret. Of all the scandals that have taken place in the government over the years, none has ever been associated with David Makhura, yet out of the blue there he is vacating his position as Gauteng premier.
Why? Don’t we ever learn from our mistakes as South Africans? Are we ever taken into account as citizens when these disingenuous decisions are made? I will never understand what the real priorities of our government are, but right now we are a country in decline and in serious trouble. Cool minds are desperately needed if we are to survive the onslaught.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
LETTER: SA is in serious trouble
David Makhura has not been associated with any government scandals, but, out of the blue, he is vacating his position as Gauteng premier
