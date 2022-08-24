×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tom Eaton is full of nuggets of wisdom

The government persecutes makers of plant-based foods so it can have a finger in every pie

24 August 2022 - 16:00
Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno
As a writer, I’ve wanted to say something about the government’s transparent and pathetic attempts — no doubt at the behest of the meat lobby — to persecute a perfectly legal industry just trying to make a living: the makers of plant-based foods.

Only a complete illiterate would not know that a bright green package in a freezer that says “soya sausage” or “plant-based nugget” wasn’t your usual packaged raw meat and chicken in the supermarket. But maybe that tells you something about the government.

Anyway, Tom Eaton has said it all, so elegantly and with such side-splitting humour that I need say no more (You can have your pea sausage and eat it”, August 22.) Im cutting out his column to cite in case I ever need to explain the issue to anyone. Yes, it takes considerable cognitive dissonance to eat meat while blocking out how it came to your plate. Eatons column, and especially the anecdote about the cadaverous Romanian waiter, says it with such a light touch ... no euphemisms there.

Bravo Mr Eaton, keep making us laugh. Your column makes Tuesdays better.

Yvonne Fontyn
Johannesburg

