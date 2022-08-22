×

TOM EATON: You can have your pea sausage and eat it

Our protectionists are adamant: don’t confuse shoppers by calling a plant-based meat substitute a burger, a nugget or a sausage

22 August 2022 - 18:49 Tom Eaton

The ANC government might not be trying to keep us employed, educated, solvent or indeed alive, but at least by trying to crack down on plant-based meat substitutes it has shown a refreshing willingness to try to keep South Africans safe from things that might be good for us.

I understand if you haven’t heard about this. The products the state wants removed from supermarket shelves are eaten by a relatively small number of people. Real meat still holds a special place in the hearts of millions of South Africans, mostly around the aortic valve and inside some key arteries...

