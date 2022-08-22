The rand is steady after breaching the R17/$ level on Friday
The end of hardship, my foot!
Baloyi tells parliamentary committee members that protector expected to be bowed down to and called ‘madam’
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Francesca McDonagh gets promoted to COO amid a leadership overhaul under the new boss at the Swiss lender
Higher inflation expectations and depreciating currencies will fuel the need for continuing monetary tightening on the continent
Medical scheme says its position is so precarious it could be insolvent by year-end
Counteroffensive by Kyiv looks unlikely while Russians are slowed down by shortages
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi’s "Landings" exhibition dealt so tenderly with Black gymnasts denied rest, softness, sensitivity, grace, and more, in the pursuit of excellence on the competition floor
The ANC government might not be trying to keep us employed, educated, solvent or indeed alive, but at least by trying to crack down on plant-based meat substitutes it has shown a refreshing willingness to try to keep South Africans safe from things that might be good for us.
I understand if you haven’t heard about this. The products the state wants removed from supermarket shelves are eaten by a relatively small number of people. Real meat still holds a special place in the hearts of millions of South Africans, mostly around the aortic valve and inside some key arteries...
TOM EATON: You can have your pea sausage and eat it
Our protectionists are adamant: don’t confuse shoppers by calling a plant-based meat substitute a burger, a nugget or a sausage
