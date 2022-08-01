×

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: For the ANC money is something donors supply for holding up a sign

Its conference showed that the only policies its members care for are those held by their financial advisers

01 August 2022 - 19:25

It’s not often that Carl Niehaus offers incisive commentary on the state of our country, but on Sunday the twice-orphaned hustler summed up the ANC’s policy conference by standing outside it on a box onto which had been glued two fraying advertisements for penis enlargements.

As Niehaus held up a home-made sign reading “Ramaphosa Must Go”, his supporters explained that he was engaging in the same sort of one-man defiance campaign that current justice minister Ronald Lamola waged against Jacob Zuma in 2016...

