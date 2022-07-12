×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Diesel crunch ahead poses big risk

The fuel is the lifeblood of SA’s national food supply chain

12 July 2022 - 20:55
Sasol's power station in Secunda. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Sasol's power station in Secunda. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The generators at one cold storage facility in Gauteng were drinking about 6,400l of diesel per day last week during stage 6 load-shedding. Given the number of businesses running generators around the country, even allowing for reduced generation levels from Eskom’s diesel units must mean an increased demand for this fuel, which is the blood in the veins of our national food supply chain.

Sasol’s Secunda plant is now the only major local producer, so a significant percentage must be bought on world markets, at a time when the oil majors have been closing down refining capacity globally to meet their commitments for net zero.

Russia has just shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for what is referred to as routine maintenance, having reduced capacity to 40% some weeks ago, but there is a real fear that it will not reopen at the end of July. This increases the likelihood of diesel demand rising in Europe’s industrial north as companies start up emergency generators.

Quite apart from previously unimagined spikes in the diesel price — it’s already approaching R40/l in parts of Europe — diesel could become simply unobtainable. Sri Lanka’s ongoing fuel shortage has seen a mob burn the presidential residence. If Russia tightens the screws on Germany’s gas supply in late July and Eskom doesn’t solve its generation problems, additional security would be a prudent precaution at Genadendal.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

EDITORIAL: Cost of living continues to rise beyond the means of many

Warnings bells are ringing about anger over rising costs, poor service delivery, load-shedding and unemployment
Opinion
1 day ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Tighten your seat belts — the ride is about to get even more bumpy

South Africans should prepare themselves for markets that are set to fall further and interest rates continuing to rise as inflation shows little ...
Opinion
2 days ago

DA calls for parliament to reconvene over blackouts and fuel price hikes

Steenhuisen also wants the Phala Phala saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa to be discussed
National
5 days ago

Fuel price surge could drive work from home revival

Besides the obvious effects on hard-pressed consumers, the latest increases are also likely to affect demand for office space, according to FNB
National
6 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Trying to solve the problem at the pumps is a taxing business

Short-term solutions to the fuel crisis are not sustainable
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FANELE MASHWAMA: Southern African Customs Union ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Bottoms up — to cleanse the spirit of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: With supportive global factors ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Why are all homes, bar two, in a ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Tavern shootings a clarion call for ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.