Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
Warnings bells are ringing about anger over rising costs, poor service delivery, load-shedding and unemployment
Documents reveal the US Transportation Command aims for superfast military deployment anywhere in the world
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Finance union vows to challenge alleged dismissal of 40 members for not complying with the lender’s policy
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Angola’s longest-serving leader, Dos Santos died at the age of 79 in a Barcelona clinic
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
The most important thing in your training journey is really simple — and equally difficult
In about three weeks’ time the temporary fuel levy relief that the government put in place in April will come to an end. With inflation now at 6.5%, its highest point since 2017, and above the SA Reserve Bank’s upper target limit of 6%, the ripple effect of reversing the fuel levy relief could be devastating.
The deepening cost of living crisis, driven largely by rising food and energy prices, is not unique to SA. Across the world, as countries tried to make their way back to pre-Covid-19 growth levels, the war in Ukraine further disrupted already fragile energy and food markets...
EDITORIAL: Cost of living continues to rise beyond the means of many
