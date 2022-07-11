×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Cost of living continues to rise beyond the means of many

Warnings bells are ringing about anger over rising costs, poor service delivery, load-shedding and unemployment

11 July 2022 - 05:05

In about three weeks’ time the temporary fuel levy relief that the government put in place in April will come to an end. With inflation now at 6.5%, its highest point since 2017, and above the SA Reserve Bank’s upper target limit of 6%, the ripple effect of reversing the fuel levy relief could be devastating.

The deepening cost of living crisis, driven largely by rising food and energy prices, is not unique to SA. Across the world, as countries tried to make their way back to pre-Covid-19 growth levels, the war in Ukraine further disrupted already fragile energy and food markets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.