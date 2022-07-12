×

World / Asia

Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones, says US

Vladimir Putin to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in his second foreign trip since invasion of Ukraine

12 July 2022 - 20:19 Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, the US, July 11 2022. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, the US, July 11 2022. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Washington — The US believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

The claim comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to  meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran next Tuesday.

Sullivan also said the US has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones.

Sullivan said it was not clear whether Iran had yet delivered any of the drones to Russia. He noted Iran’s drones had been used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen to attack Saudi Arabia.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied this, according to Iranian state media.

“The history of co-operation between Iran and Russia in the field of some modern technologies dates back to before the war in Ukraine,” Nasser Kanaani was cited as saying by semi-official Mehr news agency.

“There has been no particular development in this regard recently.”

Putin and Raisi will be joined by Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran next week. The talks are expected to focus on Syria.

It will be Putin’s second foreign trip since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, following a trip to Central Asia at the end of June.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said only that the three leaders — from the three guarantor states of the Astana process, designed to find a peace settlement in Syria — would hold talks.

Erdogan called Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday,  to discuss the situation in Ukraine and grain shipments, reports said. 

Russia and Iran are the key military and political backers of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has provided military assistance to the Free Syrian Army and other rebel groups still fighting against Assad’s forces in northwest Syria. 

Reuters 

