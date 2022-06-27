LETTER: Gauteng needs to focus on mental health

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Life Esidimeni tragedy highlight that the Gauteng health department is still grappling with how to effectively provide efficient mental health-care services.

Recent figures show that in Gauteng alone the suicide rate had increased 90% at the end of 2021. This is simply heartbreaking.

The department has a responsibility to ensure that people with mental health issues under its care access much-needed health-care services. The non-government organisations that are taking care of mentally ill people must adhere to standard health regulations, and the department must always fulfil its oversight role.

It is high time the Gauteng health department prioritises mentally ill patients, with more awareness campaigns being run by the department.

Nicola du Plessis

DA Gauteng health spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.