LETTER: Voices of the oppressed will be heard

John Fraser’s article on the history of history books was going along nicely until we got to the bit towards the end where “lefties”, “woke” and “cancel culture” suddenly appeared out of the woodwork (“Historians and their versions of truth and myth”, March 24).

Fraser is not a fan of that wonderful cornerstone of justice summed up in the Latin term audi alteram partem (let the other side be heard). For thousands of years we have heard the voices of the oppressors who were “of their time”.

Now we hear the voices of the oppressed, which are somehow now causing a lot of trouble. People wish they would be quiet and just go away. Luckily these are loud and clear and we will listen to them, in spite of the best efforts by some to denigrate and belittle them.

Anne Taylor

Edenvale

