BOOK REVIEW: Trying to make the world of bitcoin less cryptic

Technophobe that I am, before I read this book I thought DeFi was the make of my kitchen stove. Now I know it stands for decentralised finance — transactions that take place without the need for financial institutions (TradFi).

I decided to see what else — if anything — I might glean from this book, and I can report that I have seen the future — and even understood some of it...