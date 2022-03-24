Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Historians and their versions of truth and myth B L Premium

As one might expect from a history of history, this is a lengthy book, full of accounts of historians — Jews, Muslims, Christians. Lots of them.

From the ancient Greeks and Romans to the chroniclers of the more recent past, Richard Cohen lists them all. However, this is more than a directory of the best (and worst) historians. It encompasses a vital discussion on how history can be altered, tweaked and at times totally distorted, invented or erased by those who write it...