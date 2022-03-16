LETTER: Civil society needs to back motion of no confidence

The DA motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s corrupt, careless, incompetent and catastrophic cabinet is appropriate and timeous (“Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet to face motion of no confidence at the end of March”, March 10).

Ramaphosa is showing increasing evidence of his leadership inadequacies and irresponsible approach to the geopolitical circumstances of our precarious world.

The motion, advanced by a well-meaning but relatively impotent parliamentary establishment, is not likely to amount to much more than a rattling of oratorical sabres.

It will be defeated by the mindless hegemonic mindset of the ANC parliamentary sycophants, perhaps even the EFF, who have not entertained an original thought since their inception other than outdated, rejected socialist ideology and mantra regurgitated from books, documents and papers they had no role in producing.

However, to have a meaningful impact and resonate with frustrated and fatigued citizens, the motion should elicit resounding publicised support from civil society leaders, whose organisations are fully aware that the causes they promote are being frustrated and destroyed by the impotent, silent, indecisive and self-serving individuals who make up most of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

Not one ministerial portfolio can claim success.

The executive takes no notice of what they believe are the bleatings of a minority parliamentary party, but they would be rattled to the core if a wide swathe of public opinion, expressed by civil society at large, endorsed the DA motion. It is time that civil society made its voice heard and had the courage to support the substance of this motion publicly, if not the political party.

David Gant, Kenilworth

