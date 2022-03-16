Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power blocs now clearly defined

16 March 2022 - 16:17
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters

Ukraine astonished the world and Vladimir Putin with its brave resistance and patriotism.

Putin has already been humiliated. He is a skunk on the world stage, his economy is crumbling and resistance is building up in Russia against the war. Unfortunately, Putin will now follow a policy of scorched earth. He is clearly willing to wipe Ukraine and its people off the map.

As far as power blocs are concerned, Nato and its allies are united and stronger than before. The other power bloc is China-Russia, with China now the undisputed senior partner. Russia is the big loser in this scenario, but this repositioning in the power blocs may hold advantages for world peace. The two blocs now know exactly where they stand in relation to each other.

Russia will not be in a position within the foreseeable future to continue with its territorial ambitions.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Is it real or just my imagination?

Russia tells us the war in Ukraine isn’t a war and the hospital victims are all actors
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Viva la Versailles declaration

Most significant event for Europe since the Atlantic Charter
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Putin is no fool

Much of his mercilessness appears to be specifically designed to draw Nato into the conflict
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: How can we tell if Eskom really is not ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Joe Biden brings it home
Opinion
4.
DZVINKA KACHUR: While Putin bombs hospitals, SA ...
Opinion
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Bring your ill-gotten money, buy a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: President must abandon his naive view of the world

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s stance is the correct one

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Backing Russia in interests of ANC

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.