LETTER: Power blocs now clearly defined

Ukraine astonished the world and Vladimir Putin with its brave resistance and patriotism.

Putin has already been humiliated. He is a skunk on the world stage, his economy is crumbling and resistance is building up in Russia against the war. Unfortunately, Putin will now follow a policy of scorched earth. He is clearly willing to wipe Ukraine and its people off the map.

As far as power blocs are concerned, Nato and its allies are united and stronger than before. The other power bloc is China-Russia, with China now the undisputed senior partner. Russia is the big loser in this scenario, but this repositioning in the power blocs may hold advantages for world peace. The two blocs now know exactly where they stand in relation to each other.

Russia will not be in a position within the foreseeable future to continue with its territorial ambitions.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

