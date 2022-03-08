LETTER: Humanity’s loss of compassion

I was saddened at watching a news clip of a South African who crossed the border from Ukraine to escape the war with tales of how he was lucky to pass due to discrimination towards black refugees. This sits uncomfortably alongside local reports of South Africans’ often negative attitude towards African immigrants.

Is the antiforeigner Operation Dudula movement in SA any different from the bias and fear displayed by Eastern European border guards? Or Donald Trump’s wall?

What is wrong with humanity that we have seemed to have lost compassion and brotherhood? It is scary, and trouble looms.

Michael Hook, Parkhurst

