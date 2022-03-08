Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: China is in a position to end the conflict in Ukraine The war has revealed a leadership vacuum and the need to reset the archaic world order B L Premium

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the latest reminder of how flawed the unipolar world order is, revealing a leadership vacuum that needs to be urgently filled for a fairer world.

Since the start of the year, when it became clear that the two countries were headed for conflict, the world — both developed and developing — showed no leadership to avert the inevitable clash. Instead of stepping up diplomacy, the old tested solution to many a war, the West employed a two-pronged strategy: shaming Russia on the one hand, and paying lip-service to the need for diplomacy on the other...