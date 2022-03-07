LETTER: It’s time for some facts and figures

To respond to Gunvant Govindjee’s challenge, the creation of the Palestinian diaspora was of their own doing ("Zionist land grab”, March 6).

If Govindjee were to do a bit of research he might find that many more Arabs (they were not called Palestinians at the time) decided to remain where they were.

He may be surprised to know that more than 2-million Israeli Arabs now live and thrive in Israel, enjoying the highest standard of living in the region. I have yet to hear of any wanting to relocate to Palestine.

Regardless of where Palestinians are, do they not warrant the same consideration and support that Govindjee advocates?

As for the “terrorising” of Arab residents in Sheikh Jarrah, again with a bit of research he may find that those residents were occupying properties that did not belong to them, ignored the title deeds and refused to pay rent.

No doubt Govindjee either owns his property or does pay rent — a universally accepted principle. But a little more research would have revealed that a Jerusalem court indefinitely postponed the eviction of Palestinian families, as reported February 22.

Perhaps Govindjee would expand on “inflict death and injury...while continuing to steal land”, accusations repeated time and again without any factual evidence. This is obviously the pot calling the kettle black and a cover-up where 57 people a day are violently killed in his own country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs quotes the total fatalities between 1929-2021 (92 years) at 79,119, equating to an average of 869 deaths a year in a country that has experienced four major wars and a number of regional wars. In Govindjee’s own country there are over 20,000 murders a year, and SA is not even at war.

Before making wild statements in the hope of convincing some of the people some of the time, it is time for him to produce facts and figures to back up his accusations.

Allan Wolman

Tel Aviv, Israel

