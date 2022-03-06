LETTER: Zionist land grab

I read with amusement Allan Wolman’s crocodile tears for the plight of Palestinians in Lebanon and Syria. (“ANC alliance obsessed with Israel”, February 28).

Wolman must be oblivious of the fact that Zionists violently created the Palestinian diaspora to steal Palestinian land as part of their colonial project.

I challenge him to show his humanity and speak out against the brutal siege of Gaza, the terrorising of Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, and the settler-military collusion in the West Bank to inflict death and injury on Palestinians while continuing to steal their land.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

