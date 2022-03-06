Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zionist land grab

06 March 2022 - 16:42
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

I read with amusement Allan Wolman’s crocodile tears for the plight of Palestinians in Lebanon and Syria. (“ANC alliance obsessed with Israel”, February 28).

Wolman must be oblivious of the fact that Zionists violently created the Palestinian diaspora to steal Palestinian land as part of their colonial project.

I challenge him to show his humanity and speak out against the brutal siege of Gaza, the terrorising of Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, and the settler-military collusion in the West Bank to inflict death and injury on Palestinians while continuing to steal their land.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Damn Israel but let Russia off lightly

ANC's depth of hypocrisy on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine beggars belief
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC alliance obsessed with Israel

Marchers concerned about Palestinians must pass by embassies of Syria and Lebanon too
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: SA’s delusions shattered

Demands to eject Israel from the AU go against the wishes of 44 nations
Opinion
1 week ago

CHARISSE ZEIFERT: The line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism is clear

Constitutional Court ruling means the likes of Bongani Masuku can no longer hide behind the cloak of legitimate criticism to propagate racist hate ...
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: We must not allow SA’s war criminals to keep planting their flowers

Proper research into genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity is vital not only for prosecutions of perpetrators but to create a body of ...
Opinion
1 month ago

BRYAN ROSTRON: Nowadays apologies come with crossed fingers held up

It hardly matters whether Lindiwe Sisulu said sorry or not since it would have been fake, writes Bryan Rostron
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Palestinian propagandist ignores Middle East realities

Crawford-Browne’s aim is not to fight genuine oppression, but rather to revile Israel
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: State enrapture
Opinion
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN Electricity regulation bill ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Abstention in UN vote on Russia confirms ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Crucial decisions by Mbeki at ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NONTOBEKO HLELA: Russia’s war is above all a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: SA’s shocking double standards on Israel

Opinion

LETTER: ANC’s two-state solution backing is grand hypocrisy

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel and China are comrades in oppression

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.