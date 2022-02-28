LETTER: Twisting history is still a lie

Terry Crawford-Browne of World Beyond War SA and the military junta in Burma must be pleased with their hero Vladimir Putin’s killing spree in Ukraine, which according to the UN refugee agency has already left 5-million internally displaced and 200 dead.

When Putin invaded Ukraine, they were the first to praise his actions, with Crawford-Browne telling “gringos” to butt out (“No more kowtowing to ‘gringos’”, February 23).

It is clear Putin and Crawford-Browne are reading from the same history books. Twisting history to suit your agenda is still a lie. Crimea was annexed from Ukraine by Putin in 2014, and not the propaganda Crawford-Browne is spreading on behalf of the Kremlin. Even Putin’s ally, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, has turned his back on him.

Crawford-Browne’s hatred of the Americans and Nato is clouding his judgment. Rehashing the well-known destructive policies of past American governments is preaching to the converted. What America did to destabilise Africa, especially Angola during the Jonas Savimbi years, as well as the invasions of Iraq and Somalia, is an open secret.

However, you cannot judge and punish Joe Biden for the mistakes of Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George Bush. Just as you can’t punish Cyril Ramaphosa for what the apartheid government did in Mozambique. Crawford-Browne is on the wrong side of history.

In the fight between totalitarianism and the people of Ukraine you only need to look out of your window and see the sea of protesters marching down your street. From Berlin to Moscow, the masses are saying no to war.

The histories of Vietnam and SA have shown us that no army in the world can defeat the will of the people. Putin can win the war today, but the people of Ukraine will ultimately win the battle for their freedom.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

