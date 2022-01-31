Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Living high on the hog in Durbs

City cannot be saved if many leaders in both camps are out on bail for graft

31 January 2022 - 14:58
A view of the suburban and city landscape of Durban, South Africa. Picture: ISTOCK
Our problem in Durban is not so much one of derelict infrastructure, broken water pipes, stolen copper wire, missing street lamp globes or outdated tenders awarded to scoundrels, thieves and criminal gangs.

Well, it is, but our biggest problem is a corrupted, useless, compromised and greedy ANC-run municipality. Even the formerly apolitical executives are no more than fellow pigs at the trough. All living high on the hog, guarded 24/7 by a phalanx of well-dressed bodyguards, driven around in expensive motor cavalcades and completely out of touch with the needs of the ratepayers that fund their lifestyles.

There is no longer any distinction between political leadership and the formerly qualified, experienced and objective city management. Many in both camps are currently out on bail charged with stealing billions of rand of ratepayers’ funds while they continue to draw salaries, be paid performance bonuses and “serve” elsewhere in the provincial legislature.

Nothing works anymore. That more than 50% of Durban residents still vote for ANC candidates and the sycophants who feed off them speaks volumes about the quality of local politics and the state of our city. Until that problem is addressed, nothing will really change.

Mark Lowe
Durban

