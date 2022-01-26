LETTER: A dawning in a new dawn

I don’t want to comment on the relationship between personalities within the ANC, but it is interesting that the party’s national spokesperson said: “We have a lot of things to address. People of SA are looking for jobs.” (“No strained relationship, Pule Mabe says of Sisulu-Ramaphosa dynamic”, January 24).

This statement seems to be the first time the ANC has actually realised we have a jobs crisis in the country. Yet 50% of our people who want to work can’t find jobs, and that number is destined to grow.

It is the government’s primary task to create an environment conducive for job creation. It even changed the name of the department of labour to the department of employment & labour. Yet for some reason the minister in that portfolio has forgotten about 50% of his mandate.

Under the governing party’s watch unemployment has grown worse every quarter for the past 10 years. Now we see at last a pivotal statement: “People of SA are looking for jobs.” At least the ANC national spokesperson seems to have realised we have a jobs crisis.

If any good can arise from the gutter fight between the president and his tourism minister it will be if it helps the ANC focus on what is really ailing the people, instead of hanging their dirty washing out for the world to see.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.