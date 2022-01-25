Companies

WATCH: Gaming becomes the next biggest sport

Michael Avery and guests discuss the future of the gaming industry in Africa in the light of Microsoft’s $69bn bid for Activision Blizzard

25 January 2022 - 15:46
Picture: 123RF/DEAN DROBOT
Microsoft’s audacious $69bn bid for gaming and entertainment company Activision Blizzard has lobbed a fireball into the industry. Besides the proposed deal’s sheer size, the prospect of a tech giant worth more than $2-trillion becoming the gaming industry leader has prompted much speculation about whether the move will precipitate a wider industry realignment. Games such as Activision’s Call of Duty attract hundreds of millions of players.

To discuss what this means for the gaming industry and the future of the market in Africa, Michael Avery is joined by Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital; Jay Shapiro CEO of Usiku Games, which is initiating a Gaming For Good movement across Africa; and Seleho Tsatsi, co-manager of Anchor Global Technology Fund.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

