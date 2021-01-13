National SA accused of brutality and xenophobia during lockdown Human Rights Watch says the police and army often turned a blind eye to attacks on foreigners BL PREMIUM

SA is among a group of countries that came in for fierce criticism for human rights abuses during the enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown regulations and its relief programmes.

In a report released on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch, which investigates and reports on abuses around the world, raised issues of excessive force used by police and security officers to enforce lockdown regulations, the exclusion of groups such as foreigners from aid programmes, and xenophobia. ..