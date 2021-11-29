LETTER: Blabbermouth SA has itself to blame

Ah, the good old SA pastime of blaming the ref when not understanding the game, and for our own poor strategy (“Blame politicians, not scientists, for Covid-19 travel bans”, November 28).

How can we be surprised that international governments and politicians cut us off when we rushed off to the international press in breathless, emotional language about how dangerous the new variant may, perhaps be?

Watch our scientists feeding the media frenzy on CNN and elsewhere. Oh, they all got a pat on the back for effort and gold stars for how clever they are, only to be followed by First World politicians happily putting the boot in, always looking to draw attention to an easy enemy far away.

Other tourism countries followed quickly (Thailand, Egypt), thanking their lucky stars that they haven’t got such eager-beaver press-loving scientists in their neighbourhoods. It was all entirely predictable — as is the damage to business and jobs in the one country in the world that can least afford it. We now have a handful of happy scientists basking in the hype, and 10,000 more people without jobs.

Clever players would use quiet channels to the WHO and allow for orderly dissemination of information by peers. And not play stupid local ministers looking for glory (then bleating about racism and unfairness afterwards).

MT Wessels

Via BusinessLIVE

