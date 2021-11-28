ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Third quarter labour force survey and Absa PMI to take centre stage
Labour force survey to be released amid new Covid-19 variant, which has a potential to undermine SA’s economic recovery and jobs prospects
28 November 2021 - 17:06
The state of the labour market will be laid bare when Stats SA releases its third-quarter labour force survey on Tuesday, which will also indicate the extent to which the civil unrest in July has had an impact on the unemployment rate, which reached a record high in the second quarter at 34.4%.
The survey will be released against the backdrop of the new Covid-19 variant, which has a potential to undermine SA’s economic recovery and jobs prospects. ..
