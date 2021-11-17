Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Enabling localisation

17 November 2021 - 17:44
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN

If the proclamation on localisation is more of a framework, then it becomes our duty is to look at those factors that will enable localisation (“Costs will stop localisation from spawning industrialisation”, November 16).     

These factors could include things such as skills, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, power supply, management and so forth. After that we should be able to say whether there is enough capacity and capability; and if not, then we can work on creating and establishing that.

The bottom line is that it is possible to do. We just need cool, focused and positive heads.

Mehluli Sibanda
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Localisation isn’t a silver bullet for SA’s woes, says report

Paper by the Centre for Development and Enterprise argues that government’s localisation drive will raise costs and reduce SA’s competitiveness
Economy
1 day ago

LETTER: Patel’s localisation dream will be a nightmare

SA relies on imports for a range of products and services
Opinion
2 hours ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Localisation plan could merely cement lower quality and higher prices

While PPC and Sephaku Cement might be smiling, the strategy lacks solid data
Opinion
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANDILE NTINGI: Looking into black executives’ ...
Opinion
2.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Costs will stop localisation from ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Tight call for Reserve Bank on rates ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MILTON SHAIN: It is not atrocities the ANC ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.