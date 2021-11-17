LETTER: Enabling localisation

If the proclamation on localisation is more of a framework, then it becomes our duty is to look at those factors that will enable localisation (“Costs will stop localisation from spawning industrialisation”, November 16).

These factors could include things such as skills, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, power supply, management and so forth. After that we should be able to say whether there is enough capacity and capability; and if not, then we can work on creating and establishing that.

The bottom line is that it is possible to do. We just need cool, focused and positive heads.

Mehluli Sibanda

Via BusinessLIVE

