LETTER: Trade is impossible without decent infrastructure
Passable roads, functioning ports and railways, and efficient land border posts are a pipe dream
16 November 2021 - 15:42
Mary Papayya’s article refers (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).
There’s just one problem: to trade one needs passable roads without potholes. One needs functioning ports and railways. One needs smooth and efficient land border posts.
All of which is a pipe dream in Africa, but hey, the talk sure sounds good. Africa’s core competence. Talk, talk, talk.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
