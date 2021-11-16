Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trade is impossible without decent infrastructure

Passable roads, functioning ports and railways, and efficient land border posts are a pipe dream

16 November 2021 - 15:42
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL

Mary Papayya’s article refers (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).

There’s just one problem: to trade one needs passable roads without potholes. One needs functioning ports and railways. One needs smooth and efficient land border posts.

All of which is a pipe dream in Africa, but hey, the talk sure sounds good. Africa’s core competence. Talk, talk, talk.

Andrea Robertson
