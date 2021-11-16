Government may allow more private participation in SOEs, Masondo says
Deputy finance minister’s suggestion is likely to trigger intense debate with proponents of development-state in the ruling party
16 November 2021 - 15:39
The “tough love” approach that Treasury has adopted towards state-owned entities (SOEs) might involve the introduction of more private-sector participation, deputy finance minister David Masondo told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Treasury sees state-owned companies as a major risk to the fiscal framework and has already introduced a strategic equity partner into SAA, enabled private generation of electricity and is planning private participation in the freight rail sector to increase competition, boost efficiency and reliability and reduce costs for customers...
