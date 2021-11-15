Intra-African Trade Fair 2021
Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa
The president urges push to achieve ‘Made in Africa’ for business and economic development on the continent
15 November 2021 - 20:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa is now ready for significant economic integration through a “Made in Africa” trading label, signalling that all countries on the continent are open for business.
He was keynote speaker at the opening of the seven-day Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF) in Durban on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now