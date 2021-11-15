National Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa The president urges push to achieve ‘Made in Africa’ for business and economic development on the continent B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa is now ready for significant economic integration through a “Made in Africa” trading label, signalling that all countries on the continent are open for business.

He was keynote speaker at the opening of the seven-day Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF) in Durban on Monday...