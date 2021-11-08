LETTER: ANC renewal talks will not save SA

I am disappointed with the ANC. Twenty-seven years down the line SA is unrecognisable. The ANC inherited a world-class infrastructure and it is now completely destroyed. Cadre deployment and rewarding people for going into exile has caused damage to good governance.

No amount of ANC renewal talks will save SA. The president himself has been focusing on ANC unity, which is why he still has people like David Mahlobo as a deputy cabinet minister. Malusi Gigaba, Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane, all discredited cadres of the ANC, were redeployed to a committee that decides who the ANC mayors will be.

Seriously? The ANC is incorrigible. It must do the citizens a favour and just pack up and go.

Thandi Msimang, Via email

