Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC renewal talks will not save SA

Discredited cadre deployees now help decide who will be mayors

08 November 2021 - 14:49
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

I am disappointed with the ANC. Twenty-seven years down the line SA is unrecognisable. The ANC inherited a world-class infrastructure and it is now completely destroyed. Cadre deployment and rewarding people for going into exile has caused damage to good governance.

No amount of ANC renewal talks will save SA. The president himself has been focusing on ANC unity, which is why he still has people like David Mahlobo as a deputy cabinet minister. Malusi Gigaba, Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane, all discredited cadres of the ANC, were redeployed to a committee that decides who the ANC mayors will be.

Seriously? The ANC is incorrigible. It must do the citizens a favour and just pack up and go. 

Thandi Msimang, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

No room for complacency after DA win in Cape Town

While the DA’s victory over the ANC was a resounding one, its share of the vote declined compared with the 2016 municipal elections
National
3 days ago

Julius Malema praises IEC for ‘job well done’ in elections

The EFF leader says despite some technical glitches, the voter management device used in the election for the first time did a good job
National
4 days ago

Ramaphosa urges leaders to put SA first — while his party haemorrhages

The president says the era of coalitions is a ‘sign of maturing democracy’ as ANC takes full control of only two metros
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: What’s the point of voting when ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Lopsided tax scoreboard raises ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: AU fails Tigrayans as Abiy abets civil ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GAVIN RICH: Rassie should do another video
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Fossil fool Gwede Mantashe
Opinion

Related Articles

Bloodied ANC takes stock of KwaZulu-Natal losses

National

Busa calls on parties to act as servants of the people

National

Government ignoring damage coal is doing to people’s health

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.