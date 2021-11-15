National More water cuts expected as Rand Water upgrades infrastructure CEO Sipho Masai says disruptions are necessary to ensure future stability of water distribution B L Premium

Industry, businesses and residents who are complaining about electricity load-shedding in SA could soon add another basic commodity to their list of disruptions — water.

On Monday, water utility Rand Water disrupted water supply in a number of suburbs in Gauteng as it started planned maintenance of old pipes. More disruptions can be expected in the province as the utility ramps up its routine maintenance on ageing water infrastructure, said CEO Sipho Masai...