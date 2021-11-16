Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Working together boosts agricultural exports amid port challenges There is better co-ordination between organised agribusiness and agriculture, Transnet and port operating and trucker groups since the July unrest B L Premium

The need to expand SA’s agricultural export markets beyond their current frontier, along with concerns about logistical interruptions, were the two topical themes in various interactions I had with agribusinesses last month.

China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh are some of the markets where SA agribusinesses are interested in expanding their presence. This is because of their growing populations and improving economic conditions, which support the demand for high-value agriculture, food and beverage products...