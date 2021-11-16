Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tips from Trevor for Mantashe

Manuel needs to tell ANC leaders why he rejects cadre deployment

16 November 2021 - 16:22
Trevor Manuel. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
I was recently encouraged when, during Trevor Manuel’s eulogy for Sidima Kabanyane, he condemned cadre deployment (“Eulogy to Sidima Terrence Kabanyane”, November 12). I wonder if he will take the time to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe about that.

Mantashe, we will all recall, went to great pains when he appeared before the Zondo inquiry into state capture to explain that there is a difference between cadre deployment and the deployment of cadres.

Appointments of people to positions that are funded with taxpayers’ money and who are not suitable or the best qualified for that position should be banned. Ineptitude and incompetence can never lead to providing services to members of the community, who are forced to pay regardless.

John Johnston
Gordon’s Bay 

