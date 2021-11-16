National

Parts of greater Joburg may run low on water during maintenance project

The Rand Water Meredale reservoir supplies Joburg Water’s reservoirs and towers in Soweto, Crosby, Northcliff, Crown Gardens, Hursthill and Roodepoort

16 November 2021 - 16:15 Gill Gifford
As the 54-hour Rand Water outage affecting more than eight municipal areas in Gauteng passed the halfway mark, Joburg Water announced it was starting to experience difficulties.

Spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said high consumption on Tuesday had placed water supplies at the Rand Water Meredale reservoir at a critical level.

Meredale supplies Joburg Water’s reservoirs and towers in Soweto, Crosby, Northcliff, Crown Gardens, Hursthill and Roodepoort. This means that these areas will soon have low water pressure or no supply at all, and will be reliant on water tankers that will be brought in to supply residents.

The Yeoville reservoir has also been affected by reduced supply and high customer consumption, Mavimbela said.

Joburg Water has issued an urgent appeal to customers to reduce water usage as much as possible to avoid more systems being depleted.

“Reduced consumption will assist in the recovery period after the outage,” said Mavimbela, acknowledging that the system would need time to fill up once the maintenance project had been completed.

